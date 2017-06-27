Appeal for Canada Day cash

42868
Money is running short just before Canada Day activities in Vernon and a GoFundMe appeal has been launched for cash.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has promised a big day of July 1st events in Polson Park as well as a great fireworks show.

Society members hope the appeal will make up the $8,379.58 shortfall.

The society is also appealing for volunteers to help with daytime and nighttime activities and can be contacted through its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, members of Okanagan Skydive plan to form a 150 in the sky in honour of Canada's big birthday just ahead of Canada Day fireworks from a barge in Okanagan Lake.

David Frost, head of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society, announced the addition of the skydive act during a press conference at Kin Beach, where public viewing of the fireworks will take place.

Due to flooding, the public will be standing on Lakeshore Road rather than the beach which has been swallowed up by water and flood protection measures.

“We'll be keeping people well back from the beach but it will still be an excellent view,” Frost said. “Safety is the highest priority and we are going to great lengths to set up a staging area (for the public). We'll have a VIP area set up with the best seats in the house.”

The fireworks have been sponsored by Craftsman Collision and Frost said some special VIP tickets would be issued to the public. Those in the VIP section will also have a chance to win a skydive.

The City of Vernon said Lakeshore Road will be closed from Tronson Road to 2683 Lakeshore on July 1st, from 8:30-11: 30 p.m., for the fireworks.

