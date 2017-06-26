A study of Vernon cops

Photo: Castanet Staff A study of Vernon/North Okanagan general duty constables will be conducted.

A study of general duty RCMP constables at the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment and how they use their time will uncover whether more officers should be hired, confirmed Mayor Akbal Mund.

“It all depends on the study,” said Mund, following an RCMP presentation Monday on assessing general duty staffing. “It has shown in other communities that the number of officers in the detachment does not relate to the number of officers required. Service is the key part.”

The study will be based on 9-1-1 calls for service rather than the old “cop to pop” ratio, said Insp. Mark Baxter of the RCMP's E Division. Pop is short for population.

Baxter said results from the study would allow a service model to be customized for Vernon and give performance goals with the aim of:

increased fiscal accountability

healthier general duty staff

enhanced public safety

“You will pick a service standard,” Baxter told councillors. “If you want one member in the field, you need more than one member because that member is not always going to be there.”

Coun. Juliette Cunningham said that “over the years, the requirement for more data and paperwork officers have to do in their role has had a significant impact on the time officers could be out (in the community).”

“It's just frustrating,” she said. “Also, the increased amount of time officers are dealing with social service duties rather than crime.”

Baxter said up to two-thirds of RCMP calls for service were not crime related.

A 2015 summertime study in Kelowna showed constables spent 44 per cent of their time on call outs.

Data from the Vernon/North Okanagan detachment study is not expected to be available for several months, Baxter said.