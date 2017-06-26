Late night crash at 30th light

Photo: Contributed RCMP are investigating a Sunday night crash at 30 Ave. and 32 Street.

A Vernon Fire Rescue crew was called out before 11 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle collision where a driver was trapped.

“It was a T-bone collision on 30th Avenue and 32nd Street,” said Fire Capt. Reinhard Mann.

Mann did not give details of the crash where there are stop lights but confirmed RCMP are investigating.

Mann said a female driver was pinned inside one of the vehicles.

“She had minor injuries,” said Mann. “We removed the door to extricate her. A male passenger in the vehicle was not injured.”

The woman was transported to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Mann said.