Camping in the parks

The thorny issue of homelessness and sleeping in Vernon parks is back before city council Monday, with a suggested time limit for camping.
Before council will be a series of amendments to the parks and public places bylaw based on case law surrounding homelessness issues and temporary overnight sheltering when there is no where else available.
The amendments include:
- overnight sheltering hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day
- not erecting a temporary shelter within 15 meters of: playgrounds, spray parks or pools and other public ammenities including washrooms, tennis courts, stages or bleachers
- a person must not bring or place a shopping cart in a park
Staff are also proposing a number of areas where overnight sheltering would not be allowed due to potential conflicts. These include Kal Tire Place, the Recreation Centre, Spirit Square and the Civic grounds, as well as Cenotaph Park. All other parks would remain available for use.
While the amendments may help, they could also bring another set of problems to the fore.
A staff report states:
- members of council and the public have expressed concerns regarding the development of additional 'camps' in Polson Park and have recently seen increases in the volume of individuals using that park, as well as other parks or public places within the community, for sheltering purposes
- while attendance by seasonal compliance staff have kept the camps, in the majority, clean and safe, any ongoing encampment has the ability to attract criminal activity and has the potential to be unsafe for both residents of the camps or for members of the public
- many communities have found that the regular monitoring of individuals using parks for sheltering purposes and regulating the requirement for sheltering to only occur overnight and only during specific hours, may reduce the total volume of individuals sheltering in parks
- changes of this nature (limiting hours of sheltering, restricting shopping carts) will cause hardships to many of the camp users, and potentially may cause further issues to develop, both on private property (where issues for both owners and the RCMP will be increased), and on public property
- in order to reduce many of these concerns, social agencies in the community are working as a part of the COOL team (Outreach) to provide additional services to those without shelter in the community, but both resources and funding to provide services are limited
- it is expected that there will be some challenges during application of the resulting bylaw between enforcement officers, the public, some social agencies, and the individuals seeking shelter, until the process has been well established and enforcement levels and staffing are set in accordance with council and community expectations