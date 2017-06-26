Camping in the parks

Photo: Darren Handschuh City council will review amendments to its parks bylaw.

The thorny issue of homelessness and sleeping in Vernon parks is back before city council Monday, with a suggested time limit for camping.

Before council will be a series of amendments to the parks and public places bylaw based on case law surrounding homelessness issues and temporary overnight sheltering when there is no where else available.

The amendments include:

overnight sheltering hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day

not erecting a temporary shelter within 15 meters of: playgrounds, spray parks or pools and other public ammenities including washrooms, tennis courts, stages or bleachers

a person must not bring or place a shopping cart in a park

Staff are also proposing a number of areas where overnight sheltering would not be allowed due to potential conflicts. These include Kal Tire Place, the Recreation Centre, Spirit Square and the Civic grounds, as well as Cenotaph Park. All other parks would remain available for use.

While the amendments may help, they could also bring another set of problems to the fore.

A staff report states: