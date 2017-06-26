Camping from 9 to 9

Photo: Darren Handschuh City council will review amendments to its parks bylaw.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

The City of Vernon will allow the homeless to camp in Polson Park and a number of other public spaces from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. but only if shelter beds are not available.

The decision will force homeless people currently camping out in the park to remove their structures daily.

City council held a lengthy debate Monday over a series of proposed amendments to its parks and public places bylaw based on case law surrounding homelessness issues and temporary overnight sheltering when there is no where else available.

Councillors Juliette Cunningham and Bob Spiers opposed the amendments.

A proposed change that would have denied shopping carts in the parks was defeated upon a challenge from Cunningham.

“The idea that we have individuals and their whole life is in a shopping cart, it's quite discriminatory,” Cunningham said before the amendment was withdrawn. “I don't support the time limits either. I just think we're going to be dispersing the issues into other areas of our town.”

Cunningham said the changes would not resolve homeless issues and called for the city to come up with a poverty reduction strategy to make real change.

“We should be putting as much energy into calling on our provincial and federal governments to explain why this is happening,” she said, adding later the higher levels of government should be paying for more social housing in the community.

Coun. Scott Anderson expressed his support for the amendments.

“People have real concerns about safety and taking their kids into (Polson) park,” Anderson said, pointing to needles left by drug users and angry behaviour by others. “You need a bullet-proof law that won't be challenged in the courts.”

Mayor Akbal Mund urged a change to the time campers could set up their tents to the 9 p.m.-9 a.m. hours in order to conform with the opening hours of the Upper Room Mission where many dispossessed go for breakfast.

Coun. Spiers said after the meeting that he had opposed the amendments because "I think they'll end up causing more problems than they will solve."

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 a.m.

The thorny issue of homelessness and sleeping in Vernon parks is back before city council Monday, with a suggested time limit for camping.

Before council will be a series of amendments to the parks and public places bylaw based on case law surrounding homelessness issues and temporary overnight sheltering when there is no where else available.

The amendments include:

overnight sheltering hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day

not erecting a temporary shelter within 15 meters of: playgrounds, spray parks or pools and other public ammenities including washrooms, tennis courts, stages or bleachers

a person must not bring or place a shopping cart in a park

Staff are also proposing a number of areas where overnight sheltering would not be allowed due to potential conflicts. These include Kal Tire Place, the Recreation Centre, Spirit Square and the Civic grounds, as well as Cenotaph Park. All other parks would remain available for use.

While the amendments may help, they could also bring another set of problems to the fore.

A staff report states: