Bird's eye view opens

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Molly's View has official opened at the Bishop Wild Bird Sanctuary in Coldstream.

It's a bird's eye view from a new platform at the Bishop Wild Bird Sanctuary in Coldstream.

The ribbon was officially cut on Sunday to open Molly's View, named after Molly Bird, granddaughter of the original Kidston settlers.

The platform not only overlooks the sanctuary but also has views of Kalamalka Lake.

Funding for the platform was provided by Barb Klopfenstein, with a matching grant from the District of Coldstream.