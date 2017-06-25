Predator Ridge is growing

People flocked to the Commonage on Sunday, Predator Ridge's latest neighbourhood that is under construction.

While it overlooks what Predator Ridge is famous for – its golf courses, this neighbourhood is not all about golf.

“We're always tracking what the lifestyle preferences of our homeowners are and of our prospective homeowners,” said Brad Pelletier, vice-president Okanagan of Wesbild Holdings explaining how the lifestyle concept has evolved. “That's why we continue to add so many trails and invest in things other than what we've been continually recognized for, which is golf.”

Pelletier spoke while standing on a covered yoga platform overlooking Predator Ridge on one side and Kalamalka Lake on the other.

Behind the platform and along a trail was a newly-planted, 3.5 acre lavender meadow to attract birds and bees. Wesbild Holdings worked with UBC Okanagan on the concept.

As well, a five acre park, tennis and pickleball courts and a dog park are all promised in this newest neighbourhood.

“(The neighbourhood) has been in the planning for a couple of years so to finally launch it and get the feedback we've received, is wonderful. Although it fits in very well here at Predator, it's also very different from other neighbourhoods. Almost one-third of this whole property is going to be designated park.”

A sleekly modern home with a panoramic view of Predator Ridge was on show for the crowd at the Commonage open day, with touches of lavender adorning outdoor and indoor tables.

“The architecture really celebrates the heritage of this region with modern ranch. We're not aware of another neighbourhood anywhere that features all modern ranch homes.”

The company forecasts the neighbourhood will take three to four years to complete if the market stays strong.