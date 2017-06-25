43096
Shrub fire heads into home

It took the combined efforts of some homeowners and Coldstream firefighters Sunday to save a house from further damage after it was lit by a fire in a shrub.

A total of 15 firefighters with three trucks were called out shortly after 9 a.m. to a grass fire in the 8700 block of Fitzmaurice Drive, off College Way.

"A cedar shrub had caught fire behind the house and it got into the structure and went into the eaves and siding," said Coldstream Fire Chief Dave Sturgeon.

"The residents were home at the time and used a garden hose and a fire extinguisher and knocked down the fire. We arrived to put it out and then ventilated the structure."

Sturgeon said firefighters spent about 90 minutes at the scene and made sure the fire had not gotten in underneath the siding.

He said the residence was habitable.

