Raw sewage in lake

Photo: OKIB The OKIB says raw sewage has been discharged into Okanagan Lake.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued a warning after a raw sewage discharge into the northern end of Okanagan Lake.

"The event has been reported to the Ministry of Environment and is currently under investigation," said an OKIB release on its Facebook page.

The OKIB's emergency operations centre (EOC) has asked residents and visitors "to refrain from entering into the northern arm of Okanagan Lake until further notice."

People have also been warned not to drink the water.

"Sewage water pollution is dangerous, disgusting and filthy dirty. It can be filled with potentially life-threatening hazards," said the release.

The band said Sunday that the lake level is down .4 mm to 343.140 metres.

When the flooding began weeks ago, band chief Byron Louis had expressed concern about waters invading septic fields.

Neighbourhoods on band land have been hit hard by the flooding.