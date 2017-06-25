Demolished in hit and run

Photo: Facebook

A hit-and-run driver demolished a car on a Vernon street and took off early Saturday.

Vesna Belicic Roffel posted photos of the destruction on Facebook that are being widely shared.

She said her mother woke up Saturday to find the back end of her Chrysler Sebring completely crushed about 6:30 a.m.

Witnesses apparently saw a white Dodge pickup with a red ATV in the back slam into the car, which was parked outside the house on 24th Avenue, between 39th Street and the Interior Recycling bottle depot.

The impact pushed the car 40 feet before the truck squealed off in reverse, leaving its bumper behind.

Belicic Roffel says the truck would be heavily damaged, and if anyone sees it, they are urged to call police.