Orchard celebrates 150

Photo: Contributed Davison Orchard will be hosting several Canada Day events.

Things will be popping at Davison Orchard on July 1.

To celebrate Canada Day, the farm will have free farm tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be decked out in patriotic costumes and colours and people can vote for their favourite for a chance to win ice cream for the whole family.

Numerous other events are also slated for the nation's 150th birthday.

Throughout the farm, there are tidbits of information that highlight the history of Vernon and Canada, and what makes this a unique place to live.

Photo opportunities abound with hundreds of red and white flowers, including a Canada Flag flower display.

There is also an iconic Canadian symbol, an RCMP officer in his red serge, as well as a massive red Adirondack chair that is large enough to fit the entire family.