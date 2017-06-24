43425
43063

Vernon  

Orchard celebrates 150

- | Story: 200298

Things will be popping at Davison Orchard on July 1.

To celebrate Canada Day, the farm will have free farm tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be decked out in patriotic costumes and colours and people can vote for their favourite for a chance to win ice cream for the whole family.

Numerous other events are also slated for the nation's 150th birthday.

Throughout the farm, there are tidbits of information that highlight the history of Vernon and Canada, and what makes this a unique place to live.

Photo opportunities abound with hundreds of red and white flowers, including a Canada Flag flower display. 

There is also an iconic Canadian symbol, an RCMP officer in his red serge, as well as a massive red Adirondack chair that is large enough to fit the entire family.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2688427
3591 Elliott road, Westbank
$1,675,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


43342


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


41620


Big crew of skunks makes guy change his mind about going for an evening walk

Must Watch
It’s a classic tale: Guy goes for a walk. Guy sees skunks. Guy runs back into his house.
Diddy does his best to keep his children’s spirits ‘stay intact’
Music
Diddy's difficulties in life have inspired him to try his...
First world cat problems
Galleries
Usually, when we think about cats, we think about how easy their...
First world cat problems (2)
Galleries
The kitty struggles are real.
Polishing a rusty knife
Must Watch
This is definitely a satisfying knife restoration video to...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40460
39499