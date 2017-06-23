Enderby in recovery mode

43425
As levels of the Shuswap River subside, the City of Enderby has switched from emergency response to recovery.

Used sandbags will be collected from residents for disposal at the landfill.

Residents are being asked to place sandbags they would like disposed at the end of their driveway by 8 a.m. next Friday, June 30, and contact city hall by 4:30 Wednesday afternoon to be included on the route.

Residents can also transport sandbags to the RDNO recycling and disposal facility. They will be accepted free of charge, as long as they are not mixed with other materials or garbage.

Customers delivering sandbags to the Greater Vernon Armstrong/Spallumcheen or Lumby RDFs are required to place the bags and/or sand in designated locations at each of the sites. Burlap sandbags and plastic sandbags will be stockpiled separately.

Sandbags can be disposed of at no charge; however, customers must report to the scale prior to disposing of the sandbags.

Residents are reminded sandbags may be contaminated as a result of contact with flood waters, which may contain microbes associated with natural processes or agricultural and residential activities that are normally contained on site.

Residents are encouraged to wear gloves and proper footwear when handling sandbags. After handling, residents should thoroughly wash their hands and other exposed body parts with soap and water and launder their clothing.

If sandbags have been exposed to sewage, or if they have been exposed to oils, hydrocarbons, or other
hazardous substances in amounts that can be seen or otherwise easily detected, they should be considered as contaminated and reported by phone as a possible Dangerous Goods Incident to 1-800-663-3456.

