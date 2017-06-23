43425
41698

Vernon  

Guilty pleas in shooting

Story: 200253

A North Okanagan man has indicated he will plead guilty to lesser charges in a shooting incident in 2015.

In a Salmon Arm court room, Norman Dybdal entered pleas to one count of aggravated assault and one count of using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

However, his pleas have not yet been formally entered and he will be back in court on June 27 to fix a date for his pleas and sentencing.

The charges stem from an incident in Enderby in 2015.

Dybdal, 59, was arrested Oct. 19, 2015 shortly after RCMP officers found a seriously wounded man on a property on the outskirts of the North Okanagan community

The unidentified 55-year-old victim had been shot several times and was rushed to hospital.

Dybdal was facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, aggravated assault and intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless.

