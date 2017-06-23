Jail time for robbery

43425
Robert Toth will spend more time behind bars after pleading guilty to a variety of charges, Friday.

Toth entered guilty pleas on charges of robbery and disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for a peace officer while being pursued; and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Toth was given a sentence of 730 days in jail for the robbery count, and after receiving credit for 219 days he spent in custody, Toth was sentenced to a further 401 days for the robbery, and six months for disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Toth was also sentenced to six months in jail for dangerous driving and 30 days for failing to stop for a peace officer while being pursued, both of which were consecutive to his sentences.

41263


