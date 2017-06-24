Canada: a picture at a time

Photo: Contributed Tim Van Horn has been capturing the essence of Canada one picture at a time.

For the past eight years, Tim Van Horn has been capturing the essence of Canada, one picture at a time.

Van Horn has travelled from coast to coast to coast taking snapshots of everyday Canadians and composing a mosaic of some 54,000 pictures which adorn the motorhome he is travelling in.

Van Horn has visited remote fishing villages, small prairie towns and metropolitan centres to document people’s lives.

On July 1, after eight years of travelling and building connections across the country, Van Horn will reveal the Canadian mosaic - an all-encompassing, inspiring portrayal of who we are as a country and a people.

Van Horn – who stopped by the Okanagan several years ago – will make a few more stops before the big unveiling.

He will then continue his odyssey with the completed mosaic and hopes to be back in the Okanagan early in July, although no firm date has been set.

In honour of Canada's 150th anniversary, Van Horn will be making 150 stops across Canada.