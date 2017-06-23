42877
Vernon  

A sigh of relief

In a scene being played out across the Okanagan, Cindy Brassard is breathing a big sigh of relief.

Brassard lives in Louis Estates on the Okanagan Indian Band land and for the past several weeks she and her husband have been frantically trying to keep a rising Okanagan Lake at bay.

Brassard refused to leave her property as several of her neighbours had done and built a moat system around her home which succeeded in holding back the rising tide.

And with fingers crossed, Brassard is hopeful she has weathered the storm.

Okanagan Lake has been receding a little bit each day for the past few days.

“The water is slowly going down. As long as the storms stay away we will survive this,” she said, adding her neighbours are eager to be back in their homes and cabins. “We will have a long expensive cleanup.”

