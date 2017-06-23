Teachers, district at odds

Photo: File photo The Vernon Teachers' Association and school district continue to be at odds.

The Vernon Teachers' Association claims the district is dragging its feet on making the required changes as ordered by the courts.

“When teachers won at the Supreme Court of Canada and then successfully negotiated an implementation agreement, most thought the issue was finally settled,” said Lisa LaBoucane, VTA president. “However, teachers are being told to prepare for uncertainty and that classes may not be established for weeks into September. It seems that the district's current processes and delays are putting the successful start of the next school year at risk.”

LaBoucane said implementation work has been going well in many areas of the province, but claimed in Vernon, the process of restoring class size limits and support for students with special needs is being held up.

"The VTA has been asking for months to work with the district on the implementation of the restored language and the prevention of potential issues. The process has been far too slow,” she said.

However, district officials fired back, saying they are working to meet the needs of area students and teachers.

Joe Rogers, School District 22 superintendent, said the district “continues to work with the Vernon Teachers’ Association at both the district and school levels planning and preparing for the implementation of the restored language.”

Rogers said the district is adding 38 teachers for September and the maintenance department is installing five portables, refurbishing classrooms and ordering classroom furniture and learning resources.

“Schools have been given their staffing allocations for September including teacher, education assistant, teacher-librarian and administration time and are completing their initial class placement meetings. As new students arrive over the summer or in early September, some classes may need to be adjusted or divisions added to accommodate the incoming students,” he said, adding that is a normal process that happens each September.

“Last fall, we added divisions in elementary schools and classes in secondary schools. We are working with the BC Public School Employers‘ Association and the BC Teachers’ Federation to address any interpretation issues arising from the restored language and are meeting regularly with the VTA to ensure a successful school startup.”