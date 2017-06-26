Humanity needs your help

Photo: Kate Bouey

A trio of families eagerly awaiting a generous leg up from Habitat for Humanity are being forced to wait a little longer, as the organization struggles to find volunteers to help build their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity’s Vernon triplex was supposed to be finished this July, however, because the organization is having such trouble finding people to help finish it, it could be delayed by months.

“We’re kind of in a desperate need of volunteers right now,” says Habitat representative Sam Sweet.

Sweet says Habitat is looking for volunteers of all skill levels to help out at the Vernon project. They're needed to assist in the construction of the home, and to help clean up the job site, shovel and do landscaping work.

He says Habitat needs “as many volunteers as possible," and worries that if no one comes forward “it will just take a lot longer to get the families that need them into the houses.”

Meanwhile, Habitat’s Peachland project is also looking for volunteers.

There, the organization hopes to install landscaping features to give the homeowners a little more privacy from the highway, and make the steep hill behind the houses safer for the children that live there.

Each Monday and Friday a group gathers from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sweet says three to five volunteers are needed.

Sweet encourages anyone looking to make a difference in their community to get in touch with Habitat for Humanity and give a little of their time in the coming weeks.

“It’s just a great cause. You feel like you’re doing a great thing for your community, and you’re giving a second chance to a family that really needs one,” he says.