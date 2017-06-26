41299

Vernon  

Humanity needs your help

- | Story: 200226

A trio of families eagerly awaiting a generous leg up from Habitat for Humanity are being forced to wait a little longer, as the organization struggles to find volunteers to help build their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity’s Vernon triplex was supposed to be finished this July, however, because the organization is having such trouble finding people to help finish it, it could be delayed by months.

“We’re kind of in a desperate need of volunteers right now,” says Habitat representative Sam Sweet.

Sweet says Habitat is looking for volunteers of all skill levels to help out at the Vernon project. They're needed to assist in the construction of the home, and to help clean up the job site, shovel and do landscaping work.

He says Habitat needs “as many volunteers as possible," and worries that if no one comes forward “it will just take a lot longer to get the families that need them into the houses.”

Meanwhile, Habitat’s Peachland project is also looking for volunteers.

There, the organization hopes to install landscaping features to give the homeowners a little more privacy from the highway, and make the steep hill behind the houses safer for the children that live there.

Each Monday and Friday a group gathers from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sweet says three to five volunteers are needed.

Sweet encourages anyone looking to make a difference in their community to get in touch with Habitat for Humanity and give a little of their time in the coming weeks.

“It’s just a great cause. You feel like you’re doing a great thing for your community, and you’re giving a second chance to a family that really needs one,” he says.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3094110
BEAUTIFUL KETTLE VALLEY HOME
$799,000
more details
42699


Send us your News Tips!


39850


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Bubbles
Bubbles Vernon SPCA >


40230


Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41746
39499