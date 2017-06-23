Threat of flooding eases

Photo: File photo The flood waters are receding and residents along Lakeshore Road can breathe a little easier.

For the first time in weeks, residents along Lakeshore Road can take a deep breath and relax as flood waters in Okanagan Lake and area creeks recede.

The evacuation alert for residents along Lakeshore Road has been rescinded, but homeowners along the lakeshore are asked to keep flood protection measures and flood debris in place until advised by the City.

“Residents should remain prepared to leave their homes quickly in the event of sudden changes,” said Tanya Laing Ghar, with the city.

“Sandbags along properties that have not been in contact with water for at least two weeks, such as those along BX Creek, are considered safe to be removed.”

Sand and sandbags can be dropped off at Pleasant Valley Road entrance to the city operations yard. Other drop-off locations are being established in areas most impacted by flooding.

The City will provide updates when these sites are determined.

Laing Ghar said in most instances, sand used for flood protection in Vernon can be treated as clean soil and be used as general fill, substitute aggregate in construction applications or blending into gardens.

“If it is at all possible that sandbags have come into contact with bacteria or chemicals and oils, personal usage is discouraged and residents should return the sand to the City,” she said. “Under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied on beaches or into any creeks, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act. The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities.”

Report violations to Natural Resource at 1 877-952-7277, (Option 2) toll-free or #7277 on a cellphone.