Vernon  

Flood cleanup begins

The water is receding and now the cleanup begins.

With the risk of flooding subsided, the Village of Lumby has entered into a recovery phase and will now focus on cleanup and restoration efforts.

This phase will include the implementation of a recovery plan, which the Village has been working on with assistance from the Province.

The collecting and disposing of the tens of thousands of sandbags that were placed during the response phase is set to begin.

People are cautioned that many of the sandbags can contain contaminated material and proper handling and disposal will be critical.

The Province is providing a work team to assist with the sandbag removal efforts, which is expected to being today.

A short wall bin will be placed at the Lumby Curling Rink parking lot, 2230 Shields Ave., for disposal of sandbags.

Residents may dispose of their own sandbags in the bin and those handling sandbags are encouraged to wear protective gloves if contamination from the floodwaters is suspected.

The timeframe for completion of the recovery efforts is not known, but the Village will work diligently to return the community to a normal state.  

