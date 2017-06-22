42877
Vernon  

Working together

- | Story: 200168

Leaders of the Okanagan Indian Band and City of Vernon got together this week to talk about the future of both communities.

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund and OKIB Chief Byron Louis, along with counsellors from both communities, met to discuss service provision to Sandy Beach lands, review of the dual application for funding through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for the Community Economic Development Initiatives, emergency planning and Emergency Support Services, public transportation and a fecognition ceremony of OKIB territorial lands.

“This was a great opportunity for our newly elected councillors to meet with the City of Vernon and learn about some of the initiatives our two governments are working on together,” said Louis. “We expect to continue collaborating on initiatives that benefit both communities.”

“Our council and administration value our relationship with OKIB and with the members of OKIB who live in our community,” said Mund. “I believe we all came away from this meeting with a mutual commitment to deepening that relationship and working together as friends and partners.”

