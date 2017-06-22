42998

Vernon  

Vernon woman missing

RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing Vernon woman.

Crystal Cornish was last seen June 1, at 9 p.m. at Aberdeen House, a 14-bed licensed adult psychiatric residential facility run by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Cornish is described as a Caucasian female, 38 years old, 5'3", 155 pounds with long, dark-brown/red hair, brown eyes and a missing front tooth.

“Police are very concerned for Crystal's health and well-being,” said Cpl. Janelle Shoihet.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crystal is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Police recommend that you do not approach Cornish, but call the RCMP at 250-545-7171.

