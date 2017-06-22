41367

Vernon  

Ca-punc it!

Story: 200137

A Vernon teacher has made it fun to learn about capitalization and punctuation.

With help from Ellison Elementary School students, teacher Kevin Bader produced a video with a reggae tune – showing and singing about the importance of using capitals and punctuation in notes and emails, something many avoid.

Called 'Ca-punc it', Bader is dressed in a Bob Marley-like wig and toque while the students dance, sing and carry on.

The video was played for the Vernon District school board on Wednesday night.

“It's a lesson about capitalization and punctuation,” said Kelly Smith, board chairperson. “These kids will never forget it and I'll never forget it.”

