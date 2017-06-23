41299

Vernon  

More teachers next year

Another increase in full-time teachers for the Vernon School District is necessary to deal with increased enrolment and smaller class sizes.

The reduction in the number of students per class was ordered by the Supreme Court of Canada last year when it ruled in favour of the teachers' union on class size and composition.

A teacher staffing update presented to the school board Wednesday night by Malcolm Reid, director of instruction for teaching personnel, showed a total of 493 full-time equivalent teachers would end the school year this month. Eleven were hired in January in order to fulfil the court order.

Reid forecasts 508 FTE teachers are needed to begin in September, an increase of 39 teachers compared to the previous September.

“The current enrolment forecast is 8,434 students (funded FTE) for the next school year. This is approximately 60 more funded FTE students than expected for the 2016-17 school year,” Reid said.

