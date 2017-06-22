43096
43143

Vernon  

Access to Beachcomber Bay

- | Story: 200119

Work on public acess sites along Okanagan Lake continues.

The City of Vernon has invited the public to an information session regarding proposed improvements for the Beachcomber Bay Road lake access that will be undertaken this year.

The information session will be held at the Lakers Clubhouse, 7000 Cummins Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. Public feedback on the proposed improvements is encouraged.

Already this year, work was undertaken at the Delcliffe Road lake access for new parking stalls, a turnaround area, new fencing and signage.

The city hopes up to ten lake access sites will be upgraded by the end of 2018.

