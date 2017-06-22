$47 million schools upgrade

Photo: Google Street View It's estimated $20 million is needed to replace Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby.

School District 22 is sending a $47,065,340 five-year capital plan summary to the Ministry of Education, hoping the province will pay to upgrade or replace aging and overcrowded schools.

It's estimated $20 million is needed to replace Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby. A long term facilities plan released last year found Charles Bloom among 10 Vernon School District facilities in very poor condition.

The capital projects summary suggests $2 million be spent on the high school project in 2020/2021 and $14 million the year after.

However, at the top of the capital projects' priority list are four elementary schools.

Number one is BX Elementary where district staff are proposing a $7.7 million 10-classroom addition with work to begin in 2018/19.

“Have you driven past BX school? It has so many portables right now,” said Kelly Smith, school board chairperson. “I think there are five portables lined up outside. It is awful.”

Other schools on the list include:

Alexis Park Elementary, four-classroom addition, $2.9 million

Silver Star Elementary, three-classroom addition, $2.6 million

Hillview Elementary, two-classroom addition, $1 million

When asked about the ambitious program and the cost to replace Charles Bloom, Smith said: “the VSS (Vernon Secondary School) replacement was a much bigger ask. It's not out of line.”

Smith acknowledged however that the ministry has set priorities for new schools, preferring to spend money building for new populations and for earthquake mitigation.