Arson case goes to Supreme

The B.C. Supreme Court will hear the case against a Vernon man charged in connection with a series of arsons that occurred in and around the city in 2014, court records show.

William Munton, 55, will stand trial on 19 charges of arson in connection with fires targeting dumpsters, vehicles, boats and structures, including the Kin Race Track grandstand, that were set between May and November of 2014.

Munton has chosen to be tried by a judge and jury.

The decision to forward the case was made after a three-day preliminary inquiry was held in provincial court this week to review the evidence. The hearing ended on Wednesday.

Munton also faces a separate B.C. Supreme Court trial in September on child pornography charges.

That trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

A judge has imposed a ban on publication of details. 

