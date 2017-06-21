She's top in Armstrong/Spall

Photo: Contributed Sandy McMurray (R), with son, is the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year.

Sandy McMurray has been named Armstrong-Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year.

McMurray is being honoured for her lengthy role as a volunteer, assisting many organizations and programs.

A teacher in School District 83 for 34 years, Sandy never let working full-time interfere with volunteering.

“A tireless volunteer for Armstrong Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament, Sandy created hand drawn team posters for each and every team that registered,” said one nomination. “It was something teams looked forward to every year and many have saved.”

McMurray has been a member of the Armstrong Lions Club since 2007, elected to a number of positions including: secretary, zone chair and president. She has organized fundraisers, such as the 2016 Mystery Dinner, and community events, like the upcoming Lions Family Picnic.

“Sandy is always the first to volunteer for fundraisers to benefit the community,” said another nomination. “In 2016, the Mystery Dinner benefited a young woman who needed a prosthetic leg and in 2017, it will benefit the Armstrong Vision Centre.”

McMurray has also sat on the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce board, volunteered at hockey games, assisted with the Legion garage sale and remains a member of the Armstrong Ladies Club.

Another nomination said” “Sandy is always the first to step up to give a hand with whatever someone might need, including; improvements to the Memorial Park playground and the Lions gazebo that is used all year and at Valley First Music in the Park during the summer.”

McMurray will be honoured at a tea hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce on June 22nd.

She will receive official recognition as Citizen of the Year 2017 during the opening ceremony of Canada Day celebrations in Memorial Park on July 1st.