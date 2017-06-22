Movie 'Triumph'

42868
“Rolling!” shouted the director as a movie scene was shot at a Vernon coffee house, Wednesday.

Extras and film hands were seen inside Triumph Coffee on 30th Avenue around noon, with movie lights shining inside the building which was closed to the public. At least a half dozen trucks for lighting and gear lined a nearby street.

The coffee shop was one of a number of locations in the North Okanagan being used in the production of a thriller called 'Distorted'.

'Distorted' stars Christina Ricci, John Cusack and Brendan Fletcher and is being directed by Rob W. King. The Canadian production company behind the film is Minds Eye Entertainment out of Saskatchewan.

People walking down the street had to move around extra equipment lying on the sidewalk under the eye of a security guard.

Polson Park was also the scene of some movie action while the former glass plant in Lavington was to be used as another film location this week, according to someone involved in the production.

The movie is also being shot in Kelowna.

This is the third feature film that Minds Eye has shot in the Okanagan Valley.

