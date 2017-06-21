Arrest in suspected murder

Photo: Contributed Vernon RCMP are investigating a suspected murder.

A man is in custody in Vernon following the death of a woman in an apartment building on the shore of Okanagan Lake.

Vernon RCMP were called shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday to a reported assault at an apartment unit in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

An injured woman was found inside and transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. However the victim, 49, later succumbed to her injuries.

“Her death is being considered a homicide,” said Staff. Sgt. Annie Linteau, RCMP spokesperson. “A 21-year-old man was arrested at the residence in connection with this incident. The victim and suspect were known to each other.”

The scene has been cordoned off and the police said the investigation continues.

No further information has been released.