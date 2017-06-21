41717
Kelowna  

Evac order downgraded

Tween Lakes Resort in Oyama remains closed to the public although an evacuation order on the property has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The public closure is due to the impact flooding has had on the property, announced the Central Okanagan Regional District Wednesday morning.

Photos show how lake water swamped the resort's land in late May. 

Meanwhile, both Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes continue their slow decline.

Okanagan Lake dropped 1.2 centimetres to 343.165 metres above sea level overnight, compared to 343.177 yesterday morning.

Emergency officials warn the lake remains at an historically high water level and, even if it starts to decline more rapidly, the level will not return to normal until the end of July.

Kalamalka Lake has dropped three centimetres since Sunday to sit at 392.338 metres above sea level Wednesday morning.

Protective measures along the lakes’ shores and the mouths of feeder creeks must be kept in place, officials stressed.

Due to yesterday's strong winds, crews were out assessing the condition of flood protection measures along lake foreshores. Winds ranging from 20-30 kms/hr were expected this afternoon and early evening.

Redeployment of sandbags along Mill Creek continued in downtown Kelowna around Marshall Street.

Crews were removing sandbags from public lands, and when possible from private property, to minimize the ecological impact to creeks and streams no longer at risk of flooding.

Residents looking to bolster flood protection measures can go online to find locations of pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand.

Officials were also working on plans for the removal and disposal of sandbags and flood debris including docks and floating infrastructure.

