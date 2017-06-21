Photo: Kate Bouey OKIB holds Run for the Drum on Aboriginal Day.

About three dozen members of the Okanagan Indian Band began the Run for the Drum at top speed at Head of the Lake Wednesday morning, cheered on by family and friends.

The 2.8 kilometre race was one of a number of events being held to celebrate Aboriginal Day.

“We've always been active runners,” said a race organizer. “We've always had foot racing and this promotes being healthy and physical.”

While many of the runners were kids, the eldest in the race was 79. As well, a mother could be seen dashing along with the others pushing her baby in a stroller.

For the OKIB, the day began with sunrise prayers followed by breakfast. Other events included hand drumming, a stick game and cultural workshops involving cattails, beading and plateau bags.

Band councillor Allan Louis said Aboriginal Day activities were all part of community building.

“Remembering our culture, remembering to have fun and to be together,” said Louis.