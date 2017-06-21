41717
37404

Vernon  

Run for the drum

- | Story: 200031

About three dozen members of the Okanagan Indian Band began the Run for the Drum at top speed at Head of the Lake Wednesday morning, cheered on by family and friends.

The 2.8 kilometre race was one of a number of events being held to celebrate Aboriginal Day.

“We've always been active runners,” said a race organizer. “We've always had foot racing and this promotes being healthy and physical.”

While many of the runners were kids, the eldest in the race was 79. As well, a mother could be seen dashing along with the others pushing her baby in a stroller.

For the OKIB, the day began with sunrise prayers followed by breakfast. Other events included hand drumming, a stick game and cultural workshops involving cattails, beading and plateau bags.

Band councillor Allan Louis said Aboriginal Day activities were all part of community building.

“Remembering our culture, remembering to have fun and to be together,” said Louis.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

42806
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details
42641


Send us your News Tips!


42944


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


43345


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42385