Vernon  

Property taxes due

The City of Vernon is reminding homeowners that 2017 property taxes are due on or before July 4.

The bill must be paid by then to avoid a one-time 10 per cent penalty. As well, home owner grants, if eligible, must also be received on or before the due date.

Tax notices were mailed on May 19.

The City of Vernon offers MyCity, a free, secure online service that allows property owners access to information about their municipal tax and utility accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To set up an account, you need to set up a folio/account number and access code located on your bill.

Information you can find using MyCity:

  • Check your account status anytime
  • Claim your Home Owner Grant online
  • View your property tax transactions (up to two years)
  • Change your mailing address
  • Print off payment and grant confirmations for mortgage providers

If you have any questions regarding your property taxes, call 250-545-1361 or visit www.vernon.ca.

If you have not received your bill, contact city hall.

