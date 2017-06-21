Photo: Kate Bouey Something for everyone is promised for Canada Day in Polson Park.

Organizers are promising Vernon's largest ever Canada Day in Polson Park.

“We are excited to announce there is something for everyone,” said David Frost, president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society. “Along with an expanded Extreme Motocross show, ATV rides, O’Keefe Ranch hayrides, we will also have a freestyle skateboard competition hosted by Vernon’s very own Okanagan Skate Co.”

This year, Canada is celebrating its 150th birthday and Frost said Polson Park will see "the biggest Canada Day event ever to be presented here in Vernon."

July 1st activities will take place in the park 10 a.m.-4 p.m., beginning with the official opening ceremony. The big birthday cake will be cut at 12 p.m.

The society said there are many stage events throughout the day as well as food vendors, a dunk tank, bouncy castles, mini golf, a military display by the BC Dragoons and carnival games presented by Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The full schedule of events will be posted to the society's Facebook page.

NOCDS thanked sponsors including: Dump Runz, Black and McDonald, Army Navy and Airforce Club #5, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Canadian Heritage, Craftsman Collision and KISS FM.