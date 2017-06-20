Lake drops, wind picks up

There has been a noticeable drop in Okanagan Lake flood waters lapping at the Louis Estates on Okanagan Indian Band land but it is not enough for people to return home.

Water has stolen into a number of residences and video of strong winds shot Tuesday afternoon showed the ongoing danger to the shoreline.

More than 200 residences, both seasonal and permanent, remain on evacuation order.

The only couple who've remained and fought the floodwater for weeks in that section of the estates said their neighbours can't move back yet.

“People are desperate to get into their homes,” said Cindy Brassard who shot the video. “There's one young couple from next door who've been in a hotel room for the past couple of weeks.”

Brassard has not left her property since May 23rd in order to keep the sandbag walls high and the pumps running.

Seasonal neighbours on the other side of her house, from Alberta, finally got a look at their flooded land in the last few days.

“Luckily the water has not gone into their house but there's been a lot of damage to their lot. It's pretty disheartening. She was in tears.”

The OKIB issued a release on Monday stating that “after a thorough assessment of low-impacted flood zones, the wildfire unit crews will be repositioning good condition sandbags and disposing low quality sandbags in designated areas.”

Residents were asked to leave sandbags in place.

Brassard praised the band for efforts made during the flooding, including hauling sandbags and sand and working with residents fighting the lake.