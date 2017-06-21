More Vernon roadwork

Photo: Kate Bouey The next phase of work on 30th Street begins June 26.

The City of Vernon is advising drivers of more roadwork.

Silver Star Road will be closed Wednesday to all but local traffic between East Dedecker Road and L&A Road while crews install sanitary sewers, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take a detour route along DeDecker and L&A roads while work is in progress.

Meanwhile, working continues on 30th Street in the downtown, with the next phase set to start soon.

Construction on 30th Street, from 30th Avenue to 34th Avenue, will start the week of June 26 and continue until late October.

“The project continues as part of the city’s investment in infrastructure, helping make Vernon a great place to live and work,” said city spokesperson Tanya Laing-Gahr. “The project includes road reconstruction, a new multi-use path, new street lights and replacement of water, storm and sanitary sewer.”

30th Street will be closed in several phases, starting from north of 30th Avenue to 32nd Avenue until late August.

All businesses in the area will retain access during the work. Detour routes will be modified as construction progresses.