New chief at fire hall

A veteran firefighter has been named Enderby's new fire chief.

Clifford Vetter, who has been acting as chief since the departure of Kevin Alstad, now steps into the role on a permanent basis.

“It's a popular choice for the community,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “He's had almost every role in the fire department. Whatever needed to be done, he took on that role.”

McCune said Vetter has been with the department for 24 years.

The new deputy chief is Richard Bastiaansen.

“He's super qualified and was with the Calgary fire service. He has been the department's training officer and will remain in that role as well.”

In announcing the new appointments, the fire department also paid tribute to the outgoing chief.

A Facebook post said: “Kevin Alstad was a tremendous chief. His leadership, knowledge, experience, passion and commitment to this hall and this community are immeasurable. He led this hall through its toughest time and brought it out strong on the other side.”

