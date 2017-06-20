Safety patrol on streets

Four safety ambassadors are on the streets of Vernon for the summer months, acting as extra eyes and ears for the RCMP and bylaw as well as providing a friendly face for residents and visitors who need information.

“We also do personal education, so bike safety, community safety, wilderness safety,” explained Rachael Zubick, the City of Vernon's community safety coordinator. “You'll see them downtown, you'll see them all over the community on foot or on bike.”

The ambassadors wear identifying blue shirts with white trim that have 'ambassador' written on the back.

They have been involved in bike rodeos at local schools, show up at community events – including the recent Sunshine Festival and are to take part in the RCMP's positive ticketing program.

“They've been trained over the last few weeks on everything from tourism to how to deal with drug paraphernalia they might find on the streets,” Zubick said about their wide-ranging duties.

The program has been run by the City of Vernon since 2001.