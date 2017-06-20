41717
37404

Vernon  

Safety patrol on streets

- | Story: 199948

 

Four safety ambassadors are on the streets of Vernon for the summer months, acting as extra eyes and ears for the RCMP and bylaw as well as providing a friendly face for residents and visitors who need information.

“We also do personal education, so bike safety, community safety, wilderness safety,” explained Rachael Zubick, the City of Vernon's community safety coordinator. “You'll see them downtown, you'll see them all over the community on foot or on bike.”

The ambassadors wear identifying blue shirts with white trim that have 'ambassador' written on the back.

They have been involved in bike rodeos at local schools, show up at community events – including the recent Sunshine Festival and are to take part in the RCMP's positive ticketing program.

“They've been trained over the last few weeks on everything from tourism to how to deal with drug paraphernalia they might find on the streets,” Zubick said about their wide-ranging duties.

The program has been run by the City of Vernon since 2001. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

40928
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3050775
1675 Lindsay Dr.
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$774,900
more details
39181


Send us your News Tips!


42166


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nicky
Nicky Vernon SPCA >


42948


Man pranks travelers at airport with stickers that look exactly like electrical outlets

Must Watch
This is a terrible thing to do to fellow human beings. But it’s also admittedly ingenious.
Miley Cyrus feuding with Dolce & Gabbana designer
Music
Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer...
Giant bump in the highway
Must Watch
The most disappointing part is when some cars start to figure it...
Jack Black confirms Jumanji sequel will feature Robin Williams tribute
Showbiz
Jack Black has confirmed that the Jumanji sequel will pay tribute...
Being an adult is not easy
Galleries
Being an adult can be some really hard work.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39238