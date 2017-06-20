42868
Super dad wins City chair

A Vernon dad has won a full-power recliner from City Furniture & Appliances on Anderson Way after his wife's winning entry was chosen in the store's Father's Day contest.

“It's like a medical chair on steroids,” said winner Dustin Webber, as he tried out the power-reclining and head-tilt on the black leather-like La-Z-Boy on Tuesday. “It's unique and beats trying to rock to get out of a chair.”

The chair comes equipped with LED lighting, cup holders and storage in the underarms.

“Now I can hide my chips from the kids,” Webber quipped.

The winning entry was written by Jen Webber who said her husband had to take on all the family duties over the past year when she went away for six weeks to a PTSD treatment facility after a workplace accident.

“This past year has been extremely hard and stressful for our family,” Jen wrote.

Jen said her husband stepped up to the plate while she took treatment; working full-time, including nights, and taking care of their four kids.

“He would get up every morning after only a few hours sleep and take the little ones to school. Every weekend I flew home he was there to pick me up and take me back. He was strong, patient and extremely supportive through one of the hardest times of our lives.”

“I'm thrilled that the chair found a father who does so much for his family as Dustin,” said Justin Sharma of City Furniture Vernon.

