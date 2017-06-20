We're scared of pot laws

Photo: All rights reserved. Enderby's mayor said the cost of federal marijuana laws could be devastating.

The Mayor of Enderby is worried the federal government's proposed marijuana laws could have a huge and negative financial impact on his small, North Okanagan community.

“We're scared of this marijuana thing because the download on us could be devastating,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

The mayor believes the Liberal government has not taken into account the cost of pot laws to smaller communities.

“The City of Enderby, for example, we may have to have two, maybe three, maybe four bylaw people to enforce this. We currently don't have any.”

McCune said commissionaires are instead paid to attend the dozen or so callouts needed each month.

“We'll have odour issues, useage issues. This could add $175,000 a year to our payroll. That doesn't even include police or ambulance calls.”

A quick calculation put the hike in taxes to around 12 per cent.

On Monday night, council received a report from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) entitled 'B.C. local government attitudes towards the legalization and regulation of marijuana in Canada'.

“There is 100 per cent membership (of municipalities) in the UBCM. They are our voice to the province. Instead of us calling our MLA and not knowing if it goes any further, they can speak to the government.”

McCune said his city is in constant contact with the UBCM which will let the province know how councils in smaller communities feel about the proposed pot laws.

Proposed legislation introduced in the House of Commons in April would:

establish a strict legal framework for the production, sale, distribution and possession of pot, and make it a specific criminal offence to sell cannabis to a minor

allow adults over 18 to possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in public, share up to 30 grams of dried marijuana with other adults and buy cannabis or cannabis oil from a provincially regulated retailer

allow adults to grow up to four plants per resident for personal use, as well as make legal cannabis-containing products at home

“Little communities will be left with picking up the cost of this program,” McCune said.

He pointed to the proposal that would allow each adult to grow four pot plants.

“What if people live in a 45-unit apartment building and 30 are growing marijuana? We'll have 15 people calling about the smell and we'll have people out verifying the height of the plants. Taxpayers, whether they believe in marijuana or not, they're going to be paying that bill.”

He said two resolutions, supported by Enderby, will be going to the UBCM convention in September, including one explaining why senior levels of government cannot keep all of the tax revenue.

In March, Enderby council decided the city would continue to deny business licences to marijuana shops as long as the drug remained illegal under the Criminal Code.

– with files from The Canadian Press