No contact with ex coach

Photo: Contributed North Valley Gymnastics reacts to charges against former coach.

A man facing child pornography charges in Vernon worked for a short time only with North Valley Gymnastics in Vernon, five years ago, according to a spokesperson for the group.

Chad Andrew McDowell, a former gymnastics coach, worked in both Vernon and Lumby.

“He worked at the gym from August 2012 and was let go in 2013 for not being an adequate coach,” said Melissa Locke, a member of the gym society's board of directors.

Locke said McDowell's employment lasted just 17 weeks.

“He has had no contact with us since 2012. It went to the courts after that.”

Locke expressed frustration the story was reported without North Valley comment, although emails and calls to the facility and board members were not returned.

“We're a volunteer board.... We didn't respond immediately because we have our (day) jobs. We needed the facts before responding,” Locke explained. The board met Monday night.

“Right now, we're trying to build a new building. Volunteers have spent millions of hours on trying to get a new gym built.”

Court records show McDowell has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing or distributing child pornography. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Aside from work in Vernon, McDowell spent at least three years running the Kalamalka Acro-Gymnastics group in Lumby.

A spokesperson for the Village of Lumby told Castanet on Monday there was “no ongoing relationship” with the former coach.