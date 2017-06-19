41717

Vernon  

Guilty in Armstrong robbery

A woman charged with a Valentine's Day robbery at the 7-11 in Armstrong has pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and disguising face with intent to commit offence. She has been sentenced to jail time.

Angelina Maria Donatucci-Urlacher, 26, was one of three people charged in connection with the incident that occurred just after midnight on Feb. 14 when a woman entered the store, produced a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. Shortly afterward, police arrested three people in a car.

On Monday, a provincial court judge sentenced Donatucci-Urlacher to 481 days in prison for the robbery, approximately 15 months jail time. Once out, she will be placed on three years probation and banned from owning a firearm for ten years. 

Two others charged in the case, Matthew Roy, 26, and Daine Steven Vollmin, 24, are still before the courts.

