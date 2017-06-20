Fireworks trump flooding

41299
Flooding that has swallowed most of Kin Beach won't stop a mega Canada Day fireworks display from taking place nearby on Okanagan Lake.

“It will still be there,” said David Frost, president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

Volunteers had their fingers crossed, hoping the floodwaters would have subsided by July 1st and the long line of barriers removed from what's left of the beach to allow both Kin and Sandy beaches to be used for viewers.

Now a contingency plan is being put in place whereby Lakeshore Road will be blocked off to allow people to stand on the roadway to watch the sparklers fly in the sky.

“The viewing area will be back from the beach,” said Frost. “We need to keep everybody safe.

It's pretty much the only thing we can do. We're committed at this stage with equipment and logistics.”

Sponsored by Craftsman Collision Canada, the fireworks will take flight from a barge July 1 at 10:30 p.m. from a barge.

Another good viewing area will be at Paddlewheel Park.

Drivers will be able to park at Marshall Field parking lot where a continuous shuttle bus will take people to the beachfront area.

