Gym coach porn charges

Photo: Kate Bouey Chad McDowell worked for a time at North Valley Gymnastics.

Social media is abuzz with news that a former Vernon area gymnastics coach has been charged with three counts of child pornography.

Chad Andrew McDowell, born in 1975, is listed on court records as making a June 17 appearance at the justice centre to answer charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing or distributing child pornography. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

He next appears in Vernon provincial court on Aug. 10.

McDowell is known to have worked at the North Valley Gymnastics facility on 45th Avenue and to have run the Kalamalka Acro-Gymnastics group in Lumby.

“We have no ongoing relationship with Mr. McDowell,” said Jeremy Sundin, finance director for the Village of Lumby. “We haven't for some time.”

Records show McDowell held gymnastics classes in the village for at least three years, between 2014 and 2016.

Some parents have confirmed to Castanet that their children were taught by McDowell in Vernon. One expressed “disappointment” over word of the charges against the coach. Some online local forum comments were so inflammatory, they were taken down.

The doors to the North Valley Gym facility were closed Monday, and no one returned calls to explain McDowell's status with the club. His name is not on its website and a parent said he no longer worked there.

Castanet has been told that a meeting of the board of directors will take place tonight.

According to a gaming grant application submitted to Victoria in May, 2013, McDowell was hired by North Valley Gymnastics in August 2012.

“Chad McDowell was hired in August to lead our coaches and further develop our gymnastics program,” according to a note in the application.