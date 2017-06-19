42598
43009

Vernon  

Gym coach porn charges

- | Story: 199876

Social media is abuzz with news that a former Vernon area gymnastics coach has been charged with three counts of child pornography.

Chad Andrew McDowell, born in 1975, is listed on court records as making a June 17 appearance at the justice centre to answer charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and importing or distributing child pornography. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

He next appears in Vernon provincial court on Aug. 10.

McDowell is known to have worked at the North Valley Gymnastics facility on 45th Avenue and to have run the Kalamalka Acro-Gymnastics group in Lumby.

“We have no ongoing relationship with Mr. McDowell,” said Jeremy Sundin, finance director for the Village of Lumby. “We haven't for some time.”

Records show McDowell held gymnastics classes in the village for at least three years, between 2014 and 2016.

Some parents have confirmed to Castanet that their children were taught by McDowell in Vernon. One expressed “disappointment” over word of the charges against the coach. Some online local forum comments were so inflammatory, they were taken down.

The doors to the North Valley Gym facility were closed Monday, and no one returned calls to explain McDowell's status with the club. His name is not on its website and a parent said he no longer worked there.

Castanet has been told that a meeting of the board of directors will take place tonight.

According to a gaming grant application submitted to Victoria in May, 2013, McDowell was hired by North Valley Gymnastics in August 2012.

“Chad McDowell was hired in August to lead our coaches and further develop our gymnastics program,” according to a note in the application.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3062811
875 Hammer Avenue
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,900
more details
42806


Send us your News Tips!


39776


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


39831


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38890