Quite the picnic

Photo: Tony Pallas Funtastic volunteers have been preparing for the big slo pitch tourney.

Funtastic volunteers were busy at the DND grounds south of Vernon this past weekend building picnic tables for the big Canada Day long weekend event on June 30-July 3.

“We have picnic tables that are used for our ball players to chill out on in our lovely beverage gardens,” said Tony Pallas, Funtastic executive director.

Ten volunteers toiled for over 20 hours to build 33 picnic tables.

“As the society is in its 33rd year, we progress to evolve our society and keep it going for another 33 years. We have started to invest in various items that will be a key element to contribute to our Funtastic slo pitch tournament, as well as gather an inventory of items that the society can have available for various non-profit sports groups to use if ever they were needed.”

Pallas said Funtastic has been revamped, with over 200 slo pitch teams signed up.

The music festival has been extended as well, with acts playing throughout the day as well as at night, he said.

At the beverage garden, a family/minors section will be set up for the first time.