Fundraiser for teen

Photo: Contributed Road hockey fundraiser to be held for teen fighting cancer.

A road hockey fundraiser is being held next Sunday on the grounds of Clarence Fulton Secondary for Garrett Adams, a 17-year-old goalie, who's been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“We would like to help Garrett and his family with a fundraiser to help alleviate any financial strain this will put on them,” said a Facebook post from Rhonda Becker, a friend of the family, who is with a group organizing a road hockey tournament, an auction and a BBQ.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family with costs as they travel to the coast and back for medical appointments.

“We are looking for silent auction items for a fundraiser to help the Adams family while their son, Garrett, takes on his ugliest opponent yet. He is an amazing goalie. At the young age of 17, Garrett has just been diagnosed with cancer. We are holding a road hockey tournament and a silent/online auction on Sunday.”

Adams has loved the game of hockey since he was old enough to hold a stick. He was a nationally recognized ringette goalie and the recipient of the midget house league ‘Senior Goalie of the Year’ award from Vernon Minor Hockey for the 2016-2017 season.

Life has changed dramatically since the diagnosis. Adams has had to leave his job, school and cannot participate in any strenuous activities that could cause his body strain.

However, Becker said Adams has a positive attitude and recently attended grad activities.

Auction items are greatly needed for those who are willing to donate them, she said.

"We are also looking for participants for the road hockey tournament."

Those interested can sign up online. For those who cannot make it, the GoFundMe page will also support the initiative.

“I hope the hockey community and anyone able to support this family can come out to play and support Garrett,” said Leigha Horsfield, another family friend.

A by donation BBQ will also be held at the school at the same time as the tournament.

The event takes place at Clarence Fulton Secondary on Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.