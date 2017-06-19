42877

Vernon  

Fundraiser for teen

- | Story: 199835

A road hockey fundraiser is being held next Sunday on the grounds of Clarence Fulton Secondary for Garrett Adams, a 17-year-old goalie, who's been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“We would like to help Garrett and his family with a fundraiser to help alleviate any financial strain this will put on them,” said a Facebook post from Rhonda Becker, a friend of the family, who is with a group organizing a road hockey tournament, an auction and a BBQ.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family with costs as they travel to the coast and back for medical appointments.

“We are looking for silent auction items for a fundraiser to help the Adams family while their son, Garrett, takes on his ugliest opponent yet. He is an amazing goalie. At the young age of 17, Garrett has just been diagnosed with cancer. We are holding a road hockey tournament and a silent/online auction on Sunday.”

Adams has loved the game of hockey since he was old enough to hold a stick. He was a nationally recognized ringette goalie and the recipient of the midget house league ‘Senior Goalie of the Year’ award from Vernon Minor Hockey for the 2016-2017 season.

Life has changed dramatically since the diagnosis. Adams has had to leave his job, school and cannot participate in any strenuous activities that could cause his body strain. 

However, Becker said Adams has a positive attitude and recently attended grad activities.

Auction items are greatly needed for those who are willing to donate them, she said.

"We are also looking for participants for the road hockey tournament."

Those interested can sign up online. For those who cannot make it, the GoFundMe page will also support the initiative.

“I hope the hockey community and anyone able to support this family can come out to play and support Garrett,” said Leigha Horsfield, another family friend. 

A by donation BBQ will also be held at the school at the same time as the tournament.

The event takes place at Clarence Fulton Secondary on Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


42948


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


39387


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653