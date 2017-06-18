Dads aplenty at car show

There were plenty of dads and granddads at the 23rd annual Father's Day Car Show Sunday, put on by the North Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada.

The parking lot at the Village Green Centre was jammed as the crowd flocked to see the vintage cars, from old Model Ts to classic Thunderbirds.

“Lots of memories in old cars, you know,” said Trevor Gill, senior organizer of the event. “It's a good hobby, good fellowship.”

The club has free registration for those who turnout with the beautifully cared for automobiles and most of the money collected through public donations goes to School District 22's automotive programs.

“Last year we had some extra money from the year before and we donated $3,800 to the four (high) schools in the Vernon area,” said Gill.

One man who didn't give his name said he had driven a number of the cars shown during his lifetime, including a 1929 Model A Ford.

“It went good in the snow and the gas mileage was good too,” he said.