Road clear after SUV fire

Photo: Lilly Kolochuck An SUV caught fire and burned hot on Highway 97, south of Vernon.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A vehicle that caught fire on Highway 97 south of Vernon just after 9 a.m. on Sunday started a grass fire too although Vernon Fire Rescue quickly brought that under control.

"The lone occupant of the vehicle noticed some flames and pulled to the side of the road. She wasn't injured," said Fire Captain Rob Cucheran. "It became fully involved and then extended to the grass beside the vehicle but we quickly worked on that to get it out."

He said the Chevy Blazer was destroyed.

Cucheran said the blaze caused delays for traffic heading north into Vernon because both lanes of the highway had to be shut down for safety reasons.

The highway has since reopened.

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 97 northbound towards Vernon is backed up due to a vehicle fire less than a kilometre south of Birnie Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:26 a.m.

Dramatic photos of a vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Vernon Sunday show an SUV burning and black smoke streaming into the air.

Vernon Fire Rescue was on scene.

"It appeared to be a lone driver," said witness Lilly Kolochuk, who took the photos around 9:20 a.m. "There did not appear to be anybody inside the vehicle."

Kolochuck said a woman was standing on the eastern side of the highway just north of the Predator Ridge turnoff.