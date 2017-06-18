Hwy vehicle fire burns hot

Photo: Lilly Kolochuck An SUV caught fire and burned hot on Highway 97, south of Vernon.

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 97 northbound towards Vernon is backed up due to a vehicle fire less than a kilometre south of Birnie Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:26 a.m.

Dramatic photos of a vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Vernon Sunday show an SUV burning and black smoke streaming into the air.

Vernon Fire Rescue was on scene.

"It appeared to be a lone driver," said witness Lilly Kolochuk, who took the photos around 9:20 a.m. "There did not appear to be anybody inside the vehicle."

The vehicle is believed to be an older model Ford Explorer.

Kolochuck said a woman was standing on the eastern side of the highway just north of the Predator Ridge turnoff.