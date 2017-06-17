Games drawing near

Photo: Darren Handschuh An official torch-lighting ceremony was held Saturday to mark the countdown to the 55+ BC Games.

In less than 100 days, thousands of senior athletes will descend upon Vernon for the 55+ BC Games.

To mark the countdown, an official torch-lighting ceremony was held downtown on Saturday.

“This is our first visible public outing,” said Wee Yee, president of the Vernon games.

The games that start on Sept. 12 will bring 3,500 athletes to the North Okanagan, plus support crews and family.

And as the games draw near, more people are signing up to help out, but more volunteers are needed.

“We are around 450 volunteers and another 100 signed up today,” said Yee.

The torch lighting was held the same day as the Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine festival which drew thousands of people to the city centre.

But more volunteers are needed. Wee said around 1,200 volunteers are needed to make the games a success.

“It's going to be a big deal,” said Yee. “We are going to get to showcase where we live. It's a great opportunity for all of us.”

To volunteer, go to the games website.